Aaron Mubanga Jnr



STAY STRONG BROTHER- A MESSAGE TO FASHION SAKALA

I have seen people trivializing the matter with the Patson Daka has gone through worse, well yes maybe but there is something we need to consider.

Every human is different and hence handles every situation different from the next person.

Fashion Sakala is not Patson Daka or vice versa.

With that said , I get the fans, they just want their star player to be a Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, a bit far fetched but I get it.

However sometimes fans can go a bit too far but again I understand emotions, one thing I have learned about Zambians is how much they love their football.

A person can be saying all the bad things about Chipolopolo but the moment they are playing at home he or she buys a ticket to watch the match and sings the loudest, the passion is amazing.

With that passion sometimes we get to criticize our players too harshly maybe because we hurt, we lost a bet or a million other reasons.

For Fashion Sakala, I get it, he has every right to feel how he feels because let’s face it all he tries to do is work hard for the Nation and help us win games.

And personally I don’t believe, I or any other person has the right to tell him how to feel because this is what he is going through and only he knows how what is said about him makes him feel.

My advise would to try and use the frustration and disappointment you may be feeling as fuel to even work harder and keep helping your country.

The best we can do, for those close to him is just encourage him and show him love the best way we can.

Stay strong brother FS10.