Stolen presidential red carpet recovered in Malawi

Police in Malawi have recovered a presidential carpet that had been stolen in the southern town of Mwanza, near the border with Mozambique.

The carpet was taken together with a tent on Wednesday night as the items were being moved to the town, where President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to hold a public event on Friday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said in a statement.

The two are suspected to have stolen the items from a ministry of transport and public works vehicle along the Zalewa-Mwanza road.

President Chakwera is expected in Mwanza for the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a stadium, as well as to inspect newly built police houses.

The incident comes a few days after unknown people broke into the office of Vice-President Saulos Chilima in the capital, Lilongwe, and stole some items.