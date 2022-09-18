Stop Building Churches, Build Factories – President Kagame

STOP BUILDING CHURCHES, BUILD FACTORIES – KAGAME

“We need more science and technology than theology. This is because a problem that requires technology cannot be solved with theology. If it was so, that we needed theology to resolve our social, political, economic issues affecting Africa then we would have been the best continent in the world.

Unfortunately in some parts of Africa many factories have been shut down and converted to churches and ministry centres where multitude of unemployed youth go to pray for miracle jobs. We can’t continue with this brainwashing, we must push back.”

~ President Paul Kagame S