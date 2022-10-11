STOP COURTING UPND LOSING LOCAL GOVERNMENT CANDIDATES – KBF TOLD

10th October, 2022 – Lusaka

UPND losing Local government candidates have revealed that Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) has been courting them to build his party which has failed to attract membership in the communities.

According to a reliable source, ZMP leadership last week held a meeting in Lusaka with losing UPND Local government candidates that contested elections in 2021 but lost.

“ZMP leadership is approaching them claiming that UPND have seemingly failed to take care of them and he is able to provide them with their needs. As you know, KBF is still able to access most members of the UPND having been part of the alliance,” disclosed the source.

Unfortunately for ZMP, it is difficult to convince UPND members to leave their party because the party is so bonded and the members are so attached to one another and their leadership that a non-entity like KBF cannot succeed in breaking them.

(C) Ubuyantanshi