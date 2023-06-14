STOP CRIMINAL ELEMENTS IG WARNS POLICE

Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has sounded a warning to officers habouring criminal elements which continues to tarnish the image of the Zambia Police.

Mr Musamba is however hopeful that disgruntled police officers who choose to remain indisciplined by engaging in all manner of uncalled for conduct shall be sternly dealt with without hesitation.

He maintained that the Zambia Police service shall not shield any erring officer found into conflict with the law.

He was speaking in an interview with SPICE FM NEWS.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has further attributed the unquestionable conduct of some officers who have lately been entangled in crimes to their background but that the Police service will not relent in cleaning up the system as there is an exercise already in place to restore sanity among the said law enforcers.