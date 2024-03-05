STOP EVIL MANEUVERS ON MALOLE CONSTITUENCY – NAKACINDA, KALIMI

Patriotic Front – PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda visits Hon. Robert Kalimi who is recuperating after his near-fatal accident in July 2023.



Hon. Kalimi has made tremendous progress and his tecovery is remarkable.

Nakacinda has also condemned cruel manouvres sponsored by the UPND where they want to declare the seat vacant whn Hon. Kalimi has made temendous progress.



Hon. Kalimi has thanked God and the Patriotic Front for supporting him during the period.



He has also condemned those making those evil maneuvers concerning the Constituency he represents.