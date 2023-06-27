STOP MISLEADING ZAMBIANS OVER DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL- Spuki Mulemwa

STOP MISLEADING ZAMBIANS OVER DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL

27/6/23

We are dismayed by the narrative being advanced by some section of society, who want to mislead the citizens in their usual style of playing to the gallery, that what the nation expected was total cancellation of the Debt and not Debt Restructuring as achieved by President Hakainde Hichilema with official creditors.

It’s worth noting that, politicians, the clergy and ordinary citizens advocated for the President to get a deal to restructure our debt in order for the government to get the economy back on track, which he has ably achieved, so why the sudden change of goal posts on the deal?

We advise those misleading the nation on the debt restructuring deal to desist from doing so, and allow the President and his team to work in order to better the lives of the people.

We are all alive to the fact that there is still a great deal of work to be done in order to get the full benefits of the deal as this is a process and not an event as some section of society want to portray in their usual quest to gain cheap political mileage.

More over, if they knew anything about debt cancellation, why didn’t they get debt cancelled themselves before President Hichilema and his team came into the picture???

We advise citizens to get on the same page when it comes to the wellbeing of the country regardless of political or religious affiliation…

In view of the foregoing, we urge politicians across the political divide to appreciate efforts government is making to improve citizens’ welfare.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.