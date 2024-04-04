STOP MISREPRESENTING THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE ON THE MOPANI DEAL’S CONSTITUTIONALITY, IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

STOP MISREPRESENTING THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE ON THE MOPANI DEAL’S CONSTITUTIONALITY, IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

By Celestine Mambula Mukandila

TODAY, TWO MINISTERS (MINES AND MINERALS DEVELOPMENT MINISTER AND COMMERCE TRADE AND INDUSTRY) APPEARED ON HOT FM BREAKFAST SHOW TO DISPEL THAT THERE IS NO SELL OF MOPANI COPPER MINES BUT HAVE CONFIRMED THAT EQUITY OF 51% SHAREHOLDING HAS BEEN/OR WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO IRH.

FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ARTICLE 210 (2) and (3) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF ZAMBIAN ACT NO. 2 OF 2016 STATES;

(2) A major State asset shall be sold, #transferred or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

(3) For the purposes of this Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and #equity held by the Government, as prescribed.

I MAINTAIN THAT THESE TWO MINISTERS ARE NOT TELLING THE TRUTH AND APPEAR TO BE LEAVING WITHIN A FICTION OF THEIR OWN IMAGINATION.

A Joint Venture Agreement will not require equity transfer to be done.

GOVERNMENT THROUGH ZCCM-IH has agreed to transfer 51% Equity in MOPANI and #MUST subject the SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL of the transaction to the National Assembly for approval. NO TWO WAYS ABOUT IT.

DO THE RIGHT THING President Hakainde Hichilema.

I SHALL NOT SIT AND LET THE CONSTITUTION BE ABROGATED WITH IMPUNITY.

I DON’T WANT THE COPPERBELT PEOPLE TO BE INCONVENIENCED BY A FORESEEABLE FUTURE CLOSURE OF MOPANI BECAUSE GOVERNMENT DID NOT DO THE RIGHT THING.

Attached hereto is a Certificate of Existence generated today to prove that so far they have registered a Mortgage of $396,224,809.93 owing to Delta Mining Limited as of 20/03/2024 as stated in the SENS Announcement that I posted recently.

I AM WAITING FOR THEM TO FILE IN A NOTICE OF ALLOTMENT OR A NOTICE OF TRANSFER OF 51% SHAREHOLDING (EQUITY) THEN WE SHALL MEET THEM IN COURT.

DON’T TAKE ZAMBIANS FOR FOOLS.