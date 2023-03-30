STOP MOCKING ENOCK MWEPU, YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT CONFORTS HIM IN HIS SITUATION.

Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri writes…

Why do you want to mock him for taking a step that he believes can help him? Even if he would have gone to a witch Doctor or sangoma if that comforts him then why not leave him? it’s his faith. It’s not like he hasn’t been to hospitals or he has stopped going to the hospitals no, but he is trying out different things that could save both his career and health.

He is looking for a solution to his condition, Why do you want to act Smart by demoralizing his faith. What more Chiluba went to TB Joshua when he was faced with the unforeseen circumstances, why can’t Enock do the same? If you see a Chinese worshipping Buddha, would you have any right to stop him?

People have different faiths and faith is like a therapy, It relaxes the mind and gives hope to the hopeless, We believe in God, God heals and it’s the faith that heals. So it’s the faith that Enock Mwepu has that has healed him not a papa.

He is desperate for help, why are you mocking him? Some of you go to witch doctors when you are faced with challenges. Do not challenge his faith because you don’t know how much comfort he finds there.