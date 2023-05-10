ZAMBIA INSTITUTE OF INDEPENDENT MEDIA ALLIANCE (ZIIMA) PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has taken note of the unbecoming behaviour of one civil servant and Director in the Ministry of Information and Media Mr. Thabo Kawana of storming studios during live debates.

Firstly, we want to register our displeasure that such behaviour is coming from a Director in our parent ministry. This is a ministry that is supposed to uphold our independence and media freedoms in line with the aspirations of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn administration, we call upon the Permanent Secretary in that ministry to censure Mr. Kawana.

While we encourage hosts of live programs to balance the panel, we view Mr. Kawana’s acts as deliberate victimisation of media houses.

We urge him and indeed any other persons who may harbour such temptations to use other means like phoning or requesting for the right to respond. You can imagine the chaos if at each discussion anyone jumps into the studios, or when Mr. Kawana is invited to a lone interview then whoever does not agree with him storms the studio.

We hope this is the last time, and that his superiors will censure him. We urge media houses to be strong and thwart any intimidation.

Wilson Pondamali- Consultant

ZIIMA

contact: 0977351972

Email: [email protected]