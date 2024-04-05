STOP SUPPLYING POWER TO OTHER COUNTRIES, KALABA TELLS HH

Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba has urged the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to halt the supply of power to other countries.

Kalaba says government needs to make sure that the people in the country have power than supplying power to foreigners leaving their own people suffering.

Commenting on the current ongoing loadsheding in the country, Kalaba says the government needs to relook into the megawatts exported to other countries for possible reduction or complete suspension to help people with small businesses in Zambia.

He wonders why it would be hard for the government to go and negotiate on the agreement made before to foreigners to be relooked.

” Let them go and talk to the countries like South Africa, Namibia and other countries where we are exporting power that we are having a crisis in the country,” Kalaba said.

He says reducing hours of power cut in the shanty compounds to two hours would be better.

“Reduce hours of load shedding to 2 hours in places like Kalikliki, Mtendere Kuku and Misiss compounds respectively,” Kalaba said.

Speaking when he featured on the Hot FM program today Kalaba says ZESCO was formed to service Zambia but it is nolonger servicing people.