STOP THE ILLEGAL WITCH-HUNT TO HOUND OUT DPP – SHAKAFUSWA

……says the culture of tolerating political cadres to interfere in internal operations of civil servants must be condemned and stopped forthwith

Lusaka… Thursday April 14, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

Patriotic front Lusaka province chairman Christopher Shakafuswa has castigated the UPND sponsored witch-hunt to hound out the Director of Public Prosecution Ms Lillian Chiyuni from her office.

Shakafuswa who is also Mandevu constituency Member of Parliament said that the escalating attacks on the DPP by UPND members is not only undemocratic but a serious injustice to the dictates of the rule of law and constitution of Zambia.

“The president and his ministers swore to uphold and protect the constitution of Zambia and their failure to protect the constitutional office of the DPP is regrettable.” he said.

He added that it was shameful to see UPND cadres publicly declaring that the DPP was not on their side hence their resolve to force her to resign.

President Hakainde and his cadres must be reminded that it is the same office of the DPP who entered Nolle prosequi on many cases that affected UPND cadres including president Hichilema himself.

“The administrative inquiry between the office of the DPP and office of the Director General at the Drug Enforcement Commission must not be politicized by ignorant cadres” he said.

The culture of tolerating political cadres to interfere in internal operations of civil servants must be condemned and stopped forthwith.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recently entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which Mr Lungu, 43, was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million which belonged to KCM.