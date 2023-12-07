STOP THE ROLL OUT OF AUTOMATED SPEED CAMERAS UNTIL ZAMBIAN ROADS ARE READY FOR SPEED CAMERAS – ZRHSG

Lusaka 5/12/23 – THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) has received with mixed feelings the notice that speed cameras have become operational and will from December 1 begin charging vehicles deemed to be over speeding.

The Road Safety Group feels Zambia has not been made ready for these speed cameras.

The Road Safety Group would have expected that the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) would consult widely road users, especially commercial users on how these cameras can be introduced on our roads.

Unlike others, commercial road users are on the road not for fun but ply their trade there. Therefore, issues of speed and time it takes to complete a journey in order to undertake an assignment are critical elements of their planning and costs.

The Road Safety Group has not seen any preparations by RTSA, the local councils or the Road Development Agency (RDA) for the coming speed cameras.

These preparations should have included widening and repairing of damaged roads for the vehicles to use at recommended speeds.

We expected to see an upward review of speed limits to cater for the faster and safer models of cars on our roads. Our speed limits are low and a danger to efficiency and safety of most vehicles. The latest models of vehicles are designed to safely travel at higher speeds than is currently permitted in Zambia. Highways need to be opened up for higher speeds of above 100 -120km per hour.

We expected to see painting of speed humps, installation of road signs showing what speed zones one is passing and which area speed camera are erected.

We expected to see warning speed camera signage wherever these cameras are installed.

It is our considered view that in the absence of these markings and speed signage on roads, by RTSA, RDA and local councils, the usage of automated speed cameras to charge motorists of their hard earned money, would be stealing by false pretence by the government through RTSA.

The Road Safety Group therefore calls on the Government to look into this and halt this exercise until Zambia and its roads are made speed ready for the automated speed cameras.

Signed: EJMB

Mthoniswa Banda

Group Admin – Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG)

0977 405086

Background Information

The Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is a registered road safety and road health group with over 12,800 members who promote an improved road network and road safety in Zambia. The Group offers space for sharing personal experiences and knowledge on road safety issues on Zambian roads and Highways.

These discussions will help identify road safety issues, bad policies and bad road designs requiring improvement by government and its agencies such as RTSA, RDA, NRFA, ZP and local councils.

Periodically, the ZRHSG will produce a statement summarising the group discussion and sharing this opinion with Road Safety agencies and other policy makers so they improve Zambia’s Road Safety.

The Group also has awareness and capacity building programmes for keeping road users safe and healthy while on the Zambian roads.