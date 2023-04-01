STOP THREATENING MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC- MUNDUBILE

HE writes…..

“I want to urge the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Comrade Jack Mwiimbu to stop issuing threats to citizens who wish to express themselves.

Comrade Mwiimbu, I want to warn you Ba Minister, rethink your position. Do not think weaponizing the police and other security agencies is the way to go in a democratic country.

There comes a time my dear brother, when there will be no amount of armour, no amount of gunfire that will restrain the people that would like to exercise their democratic rights.

If you want to govern this country, govern it using the principles enshrined in the constitution. We have a constitution. We have a bill of rights, that gives us fundamental rights to demonstrate.”

// Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament

Patriotic Front Mporokoso MP