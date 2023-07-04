STOP UNNECESSARY WORKSHOPS IN THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, NAQEZ SAYS YES

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia-NAQEZ, has welcomed the strong warning by Secretary to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, against costly, endless and unnecessary workshops being conducted in the Ministry of Education.

NAQEZ Media and Advocacy Director, Peter Kalenga, notes that instead of spending grants on alleviating challenges that face schools, it is regrettable that these critical public funds are being consumed through allowances.

Kalenga is however quick to state that contrary to the warning assertion, these workshops are not being organized by Head-teachers, but by senior officers at national, provincial and district levels, with the former only attending as invited participants.

By Byta.