STOP USING GRZ VEHICLES DURING BY ELECTIONS, SP TELLS UPND

Mwansabombwe, Sunday (February 11, 2024)

Socialist Party- SP Director Media, Brian Hapunda, is saddened by the continued use of Government vehicles and public resources during campaigns for this week’s by-election in Mwansabombwe district, Luapula Province.

Mr. Hapunda cites a case where Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu is in Mwansabombwe with two helicopters leading other Ministers to defranchise voters through vote buying.

He said the UPND is distributing cash and cooking oil to voters in Kayo Ward in Mwansabombwe.

The people of Kayo ward must do a “donchi kubeba” on the UPND government, they must line up dressed in UPND regalia and receive food handouts and money which the Ministers are distributing to them but must not vote for the UPND candidate on 15th February, 2024.

The Kayo Ward by-election is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, 2024, in Mwansabombwe District, Luapula Province.

Electoral Commission Zambia- ECZ has indicated that ballot papers are scheduled to arrive in Mwansabombwe District on Sunday, February 11, 2024.