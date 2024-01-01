STOPPILA SUNZU STANDS ALONE: VETERAN TO LEAD YOUNG CHIPOLOPOLO AT AFCON

Stoppila Sunzu will be the sole survivor of Zambia’s 2012 AFCON-winning squad when the Chipolopolo Boys take to the field in Ivory Coast next January, after Evans Kangwa failed to make the final 27-man list announced by coach Avram Grant on Saturday.

Sunzu, who etched his name into Zambian footballing history with the decisive penalty against Ivory Coast in the 2012 final, earned a recall to the national team in June this year. However, with Kangwa’s exclusion, the veteran defender stands as the lone torchbearer of that triumphant generation.

The responsibility now falls heavily on Sunzu’s experienced shoulders to provide motivation and guidance to the youthful Chipolopolo Boys. The team will kick off their tournament campaign on January 17th against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group F, which also features heavyweights Morocco and Tanzania.

Despite the absence of seasoned campaigners like Kangwa, Grant has opted for a promising young squad brimming with hunger for success. After missing out on the last three editions of the tournament, Zambia’s return with fresh talent marks a new chapter for the nation’s footballing journey.

The youthful lineup, featuring the best Zambia has to offer, could become a surprise package in the tournament. With Sunzu’s experience and leadership anchoring the backline, the Chipolopolo Boys have the potential to challenge the established powers and rewrite their AFCON narrative.

This tournament in Ivory Coast presents a unique opportunity for Zambia to step out of the shadows of their 2012 legacy and forge a new identity. With a blend of youthful exuberance and veteran guidance, the Chipolopolo Boys are poised to leave their mark on the continental stage.

Photo Credit -FAZ Media