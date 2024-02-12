STORES CLERK AT FIC ARRESTED FOR STEALING MONEY AND BUYING MARK II

A 28-YEAR-OLD stores clerk at the Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC) has been arrested and dragged to court for alleged fogery, theft and using part of the money to buy a Toyota Mark lI.

Eric Ndhlovu of Lilayi, Lusaka, is accused of forging instruction for payment of staff allowances at FIC, presented the same document to the bank and allegedly got the money.

Mr Ndhlovu was arrested and taken to court after being charged with more than 40 counts of theft by public servant, forgery, uttering false documents, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering.

In one of the counts, allegations are that between May 9,2022, and April 10,2022, Ndhlovu forged and instruction for payment of staff always involving K8,950

He purported to show that the same allegedly forged document was issued and authorized by FIC, when infact not.

Further allegations are that he then presented an alleged forged letter of instruction for payment of K8,950 to a banker at Investrust Bank for payment.

In other counts, the accused allegedly forged several other instruction for staff allowances documents and later presenting alleged forged letter of instruction for payment of allowances at the bank.

Ndhlovu is also accused of possesion of a Mark ll suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Ndhlovu has pleaded not guilty and trial has began .

Mwebantu