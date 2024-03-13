STUDENT ADMITS ATTEMPTING TO SELL STOLEN CHÌLD AT K184

A 22-year-old student who initially denied stealing a six-year-old boy and attempting to sell him at K184 and use the money to buy drùgs has now changed her plea.

Habiba Tembo, of Lusaka’s Kabwata, who initially pleaded not guilty to the allegations, has now pleaded guilty after engaging lawyers from Legal Aid Board to defend her.

Tembo is appearing before Lusaka magistrate Constance Kansankala charged with child stealing, an offence attracting up to 15 years behind bars.

It is alleged that on November 28, 2022, in Lusaka, Tembo, with intent to deprive a named mother who had lawful care of a child named NB, fraudulently took away the boy in question.

The accused denied the charge, and the court called five witnesses to testify against her. During trial, the child victim testified in the matter but the hearing was held in camera in line with the Children’s Code Act.

The prosecution team, led by National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) prosecutor Mwansa Makasa, later closed the case after the child testified.

Magistrate Kansankala later ruled that from the evidence adduced by the State, a prima facie case had been established against Tembo to warrant her being placed on her defence.

“I place the accused on her defence,” the magistrate said.

Tembo informed the court that she will testify on oath but that she would not call any witnesses.

ZDM