Student nurse dies at boyfriend’s home

AS the country enjoyed an extended holiday break with independence being commemorated on a Monday, a student nurse of Senanga School of Nursing decided it would be a good idea to spend some time with her boyfriend but, unfortunately, the visit turned tragic as she suddenly died.

Matakala Namushi, 25, is said to have left school on Sunday around 23:00 hours to go and visit her boyfriend, Willy Chikoja, 25, of Katuya township, Senanga.

She died Monday around 01:00 hours after complaining of having difficulties in breathing.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail