STURDY MWALE WARNS THOSE AGITATING PATRIOTIC FRONT ON THE COPPERBELT
SUBJECT: WARNING AGAINST ATTENDING POLITICAL GATHERINGS NOT SANCTIONED
BY THE PARTY LEADERSHIP
It has come to the attention of my office that there are unscrupulous individuals
allgned to the expelled Matero Constituency MP, Miles Sampa; who are going round
the country hoodwinking unsuspecting PF members.
I therefore want to warn that Miles Sampa and his cohorts are sponsored characters
by the well known enemies of Patriotic Front and they are bent on nothing except to
bring confusion within Patriotic Front.
In view of that, am hereby directing all DISTRICT, CONSTITUENCY, and WARD
Committee Chairpersons to be alert of activities of these desperate and selfish
individuals. Should some of our Party members found openly and deliberately
entertaining these unscrupulous individuals disciplinary action can be taken so that it
serves as a deterrent measure to would-be offenders
