STURDY MWALE WARNS THOSE AGITATING PATRIOTIC FRONT ON THE COPPERBELT

SUBJECT: WARNING AGAINST ATTENDING POLITICAL GATHERINGS NOT SANCTIONED

BY THE PARTY LEADERSHIP

It has come to the attention of my office that there are unscrupulous individuals

allgned to the expelled Matero Constituency MP, Miles Sampa; who are going round

the country hoodwinking unsuspecting PF members.

I therefore want to warn that Miles Sampa and his cohorts are sponsored characters

by the well known enemies of Patriotic Front and they are bent on nothing except to

bring confusion within Patriotic Front.

In view of that, am hereby directing all DISTRICT, CONSTITUENCY, and WARD

Committee Chairpersons to be alert of activities of these desperate and selfish

individuals. Should some of our Party members found openly and deliberately

entertaining these unscrupulous individuals disciplinary action can be taken so that it

serves as a deterrent measure to would-be offenders