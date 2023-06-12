Subsidy Removal: Your Sacrifice Won’t Be In Vain, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has spoken out on the pain of Nigerians following the subsidy removal, noting that the sacrifice of the citizens would not be in vain.

He stated this in a nationwide broadcast on Monday to commemorate 2023 Democracy Day.

Tinubu went on to say that the government would invest heavily in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power, healthcare, and other public utilities to reduce the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies.

He said, “I admit that the decision will impose an extra burden on the masses of our people. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain.

“The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.

“The democracy MKO Abiola died for is one that promotes the welfare of the people over the personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfillment and happiness. That is the hope MKO Abiola ignited throughout our country in 1993.”

Credit: NTA