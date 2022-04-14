SUCCESSFUL WOMEN FEAR MARRIAGE BECAUSE MEN COME TO US FOR SURVIVAL, SAYS ZED FARMER

WE fear marriage because most people who come at us come for survival and not so much for love, agribusiness guru Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as the Zed Farmer, said.

Commenting on why most successful women do not want to get married, Ms. Zaloumis says there is no problem with a man who, if he cannot manage to provide for a woman, at least supports her as opposed to coming to the marriage table with an empty head and start seeing her as a competitor.

“Anyone who loves us needs to be supportive and not competitive. A man’s job is to protect, provide, and love. Some fail to do this. If he can’t pay for my nails, or he can’t provide his brains for solutions as a leader and sees you as a threat, then it’s goodbye.

“They need to help us thrive in our purpose and by doing so they thrive themselves. We all have different paths and in turn different needs. But my wealth is for my children and immediate family-mum, sister, and brother,” Ms. Zaloumis said.

Credit the scoop news paper.