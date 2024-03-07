Sudan War May Trigger World’s Largest Hunger Crisis – WFP Warns

The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the war in Sudan could trigger the world’s largest hunger crisis, unless fighting stops.

More than 10 months of fighting between rival forces has left nearly 14,000 people dead, over eight million displaced and much of the country’s population cut off and facing rising hunger.

As war rages, Sudanese families continue to flee to neighbouring countries.

Many have been displaced multiple times. They arrive at transit camps with close to nothing, hungry and desperate for help.

During a visit to a camp in neighbouring South Sudan, the head of the WFP, Cindy McCain, said the victims of the war had been forgotten.

She said aid agencies had to be given access to those facing emergency levels of hunger who were stranded in areas cut off by violence.