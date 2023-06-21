Sudanese govt condemns raid on Zim embassy by paramilitary forces

The security of diplomatic properties is worrying in Sudan following reports that armed men suspected to be paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted the Zimbabwean Embassy in Khartoum and stole valuable belongings.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the incident describing it as a terrorist and criminal behaviour.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms the rapid support militia’s storming of the embassy and the home of the Zimbabwean ambassador, and the theft of valuables, in flagrant violation of international norms and laws concerned with the sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions.

“The Ministry calls on the international community to condemn the terrorist and criminal behavior of the militia,” the Ministry said.

Seven days ago, the militia targeted the Somali Embassy Khartoum for the second time in weeks and seized valuable assets including cars.

The incidents are a culmination of an ongoing conflict between Sudan’s military and the main paramilitary force that has continued since April.

The situation in Sudan remains volatile as clashes between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary RSF have reignited with increased intensity.

The repeated targeting of diplomatic properties raises concerns about the overall security of diplomatic premises in Sudan especially for Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Libya, and Eritrea embassies that are located within the same compound.

In April this year, Zimbabwean government spokesperson Nick Mnangagwa said the southern african country had successfully evacuated its citizens from Sudan.

“His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa’s Government has managed to secure Zimbabwean citizens from Sudan, as we speak now we have managed to bring them to Jeddah and they are now waiting to be transported. We are now looking for transport to take them back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Our citizens are very secure and our Government and their Government are now organising few logistics to transport them from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Zimbabwe, the Government of Cde ED Mnangagwa is leaving no stone unturned until all citizens are safe and secure.”