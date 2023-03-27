SUGILITE SCANDLE IS NATIONAL SCANDLE – Hon Binwell Mpundu

SUGILITE SCANDLE IS NATIONAL SCANDLE 😭😭

By: Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

Today another revelation through an audio has emerged that infact the 14 tones of sugilite that was impounded by the police is simply a tip of the iceberg.

The revelation made in that audio is that some offcials including named ministers and party offcials shared 30 Tones of sugilite.

I have been talking about this sugilite issues and how it can turn around the economic fortunes of our country and the silence from those in authority has been so deafening and I’m now wandering, could it be because everyone has participated in the Loot??

How much of sugilite is in Chembe, how much was stolen and who exactly was involved and why are others who robbed this country not being made to account??

Why are you all Zambians quiet when your country is being raped by thieves who have no regards for others.Why should my voice be so lone when you know this issue can turn your lives around.Why are you all pretending not to know whats going on.why are you all not demanding for answers over Sugilite.Why is there inertia to deal with this issue particularly how we are going to harness this resource and the bringing to book of all those who were involved.

IAM GIVING THE POLICE 48 HOURS TO TELL THE NATION EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THIS ISSUE AND THE EXTENT OF THIS CRIMINALITY OR YOU WILL HEAR THE END OF THIS STORY.

JUST SO YOU KNOW,ONE DAY WE WILL MAKE ALL THOSE INVOLVED IN THESE ATROCITIES TO ACCOUNT FOR THEIR CRIMES.

UMULANDU TAUBOLA.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA