Summary of the changes in the education sector

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

Grade 5

Grade 6 Exams

======================

Grade 7 = Form 1

Grade 8 = form 2

Grade 9 = form 3

Grade 10= form 4 {Final Exams}(O Levels)

======================

Grade 11 = form 5

Grade 12 = form 6 (A Levels)

Then

University, 3 years – Degree

Diploma – 2 years – simple

2023 curriculum frame work

1. Primary school will end at grade 6.

2. Learners will not automatically progress to secondary school after sitting examinations at grade 6.

3. Junior and senior secondary school merged into forms (1 to 4)

4. Introduction of Advanced Secondary level or A- levels ( form 5 and 6)

5. R.E 2044 and 2046 merged.

6. Social studies has been split into it’s constituent Subjects of Geography; History and Civics Education.

7. Science 5124 abolished. It’s now Physics or Chemistry or both.

8. Integrated science has been split into it’s constituent Subjects of Biology; Physics and Chemistry.

9. Schools to offer specialized O’level and A- level pathways depending on the guidelines to be provided.