SUMMARY UPDATE ON THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON CORNELIUS MWEETWA’S TRIP TO EASTERN PROVINCE

Information and Media Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP is in Chipata, Eastern Province to familiarise himself with media operations and as well as to explain various programmes and projects that Government is implementing to improve people’s lives.

Highlights of the Minister’s statements during his engagements are as follows:

Engagement with the Media/Citizens on live ZNBC television from Chipata

✅Contrary to assertions that the democratic space in Zambia is shrinking, democracy is expanding under the New Fawn Government than it was in the previous Government. The fact that the opposition and other dissenting voices are able to express themselves freely attest to this.

✅Opposition political players should not hide under the veil of persecution when they are called upon to account for their suspected wrong doing by law enforcement agencies. Government has noted unfortunate trend where every time some members of the opposition are visited by law, they are quick to accuse Government of persecution.

✅Government has no intention, whatsoever, to lift the former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity, which he seems to be baying for to attract public sympathy.

✅Zambia is stable under the New Dawn Government politically and economically, contrary to assertions by the opposition that the Country’s stability is under threat.

✅When in opposition, there was no single day that the UPND advocated for bloodshed and civil disobedience as the opposition is doing.

✅New Dawn Government is anchored on the rule of law and not rule of men.

✅The only trips President Hichilema is undertaking are those which are necessary and beneficial to the nation.

Courtesy call on His Royal Highness, Chief Mpezeni at his palace

✅Government increased the price of maize from K180 to K280 in order to encourage farmers to grow more maize for enhanced household and national security. The intention of this increase was not meant to make the cost of mealie meal high as is being portrayed in some quarters.

✅Government’s vision is to make agriculture a viable undertaking for Zambians.

✅Government has procured CDF vehicles for all the 156 constituencies, Police vehicles for all the 156 constituencies and intends to procure 156 ambulances for each constituency.

✅He called on his royal highness to admonish politicians to stop calling for bloodshed and civil disobedience in the country.

✅Government, under the leadership of his excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, is committed to uniting the country as reflected in the appointments of Zambians to every position so that every corner of the country has representation at the apex of national leadership.

✅In response, His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni said peace must be preserved at all costs regardless of political differences.

✅He said it is easy to destroy and difficult to build.

✅He said as chiefs, their role is to work with the government of the day.

✅He said development cannot be achieved in a day.

✅It is important that we work together to achieve the development we need as a country.

The Minister continues his engagements in Chipata. This evening, he has a meeting with stakeholders from a diverse background, among them the clergy, civil society, civic leaders, and other state and non-state actors. meeting. Tomorrow, he is visiting some media houses and will inspect some developmental projects.

MIM