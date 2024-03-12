SUMMERSALTING IN THIS MATTER WILL NOT BE TOLERATED- COURT WARNS STATE

………as the state is told to stop gymnastics which are delaying the matter in which Hon Richard Musukwa and others have challenged the seizure of their properties.

Lusaka………Monday, March 11, 2024

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has warned the state against delaying the matter in which Former Minister of Mines Hon Richard Musukwa and six other petitioners are Challenging the search and seizure of their properties.

When the matter came up today, the state sought for a leave to file bundle of documents out of time and to amend the witness statement

This was objected by the petitioner on the basis that the document filed by the state on the 7th march was not served in good time for them to respond.

And the court has however issued a final warning to the state to stop the gymnastics delaying the matter.

The Matter was heard before judges Pixie Yangailo, Ann Malata-Ononuju and Vincent Siloka.

Judge Siloka stated that it is clear from the record that “this petition has been before us for a long time and each of the parties know which direction the petition should head to.”

“……Coming and making applications, somersaulting before us like this when this is a fast-track Court will not be taken kindly. And this should be the last warning to the state. We shall not tolerate such gymnastics henceforth….”Judge Siloka warned the state.

Further, when the state applied for the view of the properties in question, the lawyers representing the Petitioners Jonas Zimba and Makebi Zulu argued on the basis that the petitioners had closed their case hence it would be difficult to respond to the amended statement.

The Matter has since been adjourned to April 5, 2024.