Sunday Chanda rejects SAMPA’S appointment. He writes….

I’ve been inundated with messages and calls regarding this matter by all well-meaning individuals. Since I cannot manage to respond to each of the messages individually, let me take this opportunity to indicate that I am not available for the assignment at hand.

I am currently preoccupied with climbing the ZIALE mountain and working hard with Government, other agencies and partners to deliver development to the people of Kanchibiya. I have since brought this matter to the attention of all parties concerned.

I remain grateful for the show of confidence.

Let love lead the way

I remain,

Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP.