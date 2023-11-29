Sunday Chanda Says Edgar Lungu Should Now Allow Someone Else To Take Over Leadership Of PF

LUNGU SHOULD PAVE WAY – SUNDAY CHANDA

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says he believes former President Edgar Lungu has had his time and should now allow someone else to take over leadership of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM’s ‘Let the People Talk’ programme yesterday, Mr Chanda said Mr Lungu had his time for over five years and should now pave way and mentor the emerging set of leaders in the former ruling party.

“I want to believe that he ran his race,” he said. “[But] he’s made a decision. Do I disrespect him because of the decision? No, that’s his constitutional right.”

