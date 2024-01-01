SUNDAY JAILED ONE YEAR FOR STEALING CHURCH PROPERTIES

A Lusaka Man identified as Sunday Phiri has been jailed one year for stealing properties belonging to Reformed Church In Zambia RCZ valued at K 22,000.

The incident happened on August 21, 2023.

According to a statement of claim, the convict stole among other items one (1) HP laser Jet Printer, HP computer processing unit and 60 breakables plates , the property of the Church.

In his Mitigation, the convict vowed never to steal during his time on earth.

He says he has learnt a lesson while in prison before receiving the judgement delivered by Magistrate Mbuvyani Simvula.

Diamond TV