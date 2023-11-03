SUPPORTING ILLEGALITIES CAN PLUNGE THE COUNTRY INTO CHAOS – NG’AMBI

Lusaka, Friday, November 3, 2023

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee for Industry – Frank Ng’ambi has warned that supporting illegalities can plunge the country into unprecedented chaos.

MCC. Ng’ambi has expressed shock that some Zambians are supporting the Miles Sampa led PF faction for holding an illegal convention last week.

He said illegalities must not be tolerated because even in the governing UPND there are disgruntled members who can hold an illegal convention and replace the current party leadership led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Featuring on Muvi TV’s special programme, Mr. Ng’ambi, who represented PF Vice President Given Lubinda, emphasised that the convention that elected the suspended PF Matero Member of Parliament was illegal.

“Basically, anyone can wake up in the morning and have a convention, are they going to admit them? If that happens, are they going to admit them without the chairman of the party, without the Secretary General, without the members of their National Management Committee, are they going to admit them because in any political party there are fallouts,” Mr. Ng’ambi said.

“Even in UPND there are fallouts, there are people who are not happy with the leadership of President HH. The question is if the State House is involved in the challenges we are going through as the Patriotic Front, what is motivating them? Are they seeing PF winning the election in 2026? If that is the position then you can clearly say that it’s the state acting behind these factions,” he said.

Mr. Ng’ambi said only the Secretary General of PF is mandated to call for a convention.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ng’ambi said Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu never ceased to be PF President after the 2021 General Elections.

He said Mr. Lungu was just on sabbatical leave because the PF Central Committee objected to his idea to resign as PF President.

On PF rebranding, Mr. Ng’ambi said the process was progressing well as evidenced by the fusion of over 20 young people in the Central Committee.

He assured people that PF will have vibrant leaders to win the 2026 general elections.