Survivor says he struggled for 5 days to find way out

After nearly a week since dozens of miners were trapped, one miner was pulled alive out of the open-pit mine in Chingola while two dead bodies were retrieved from underneath debris.

The 49-year-old survivor, Mwanshya Kakoma, who was rescued on Tuesday night around 21:30 hours, told rescuers he had been struggling for five days to find a way out of one of the collapsed tunnels at the copper mine.

“I left my clothes, phone, a K200 and sacks [of copper] in the pit. I also left people,” he responded when asked by Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo at Konkola Copper Mines-run Nchanga South Hospital intensive care unit.

Nchanga South Hospital medical superintendent Jules Dikamba described his condition as stable. “He’s in ICU right now and his condition is stable,” Dr Dikamba said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail