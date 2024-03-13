SUSPECTED FAKE MEALIE MEAL DEALER TURNS HERSELF TO POLICE

A woman of Lusaka’s Kamwala South area, has turned herself in to the police in connection with the production of fake mealie-meal.

Last week Police uncovered a scam in which unknown people in Lusaka’s Kamwala south area produce fake mealie meal in which two people were arrested.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has confirmed that this brings the total number of suspects to three.

Diamond TV

(Picture of the mealie meal in the house raided by police last week in Kamwala South)

BELOW IS THE INITIAL POLICE STATEMENT OVER THE SCAM

Police statement:

March 2, 2024 – Police today uncovered a scam in which unknown people in Lusaka’s Kamwala south area produce fake mealie meal.

Police acted after a tip-off from concerned members of the public that unknown people were selling mealie meal mixed with maize bran which was packed in labeled 25 Kg mealie meal bags. Around 09:30 hours, officers moved in and raided a house located near Kamwala South Market.

650 bags of fake 25 Kg mealie meal labeled Good Milling were confiscated in the process and two people were arrested who claimed to be buyers while the owners of the house ran away. Police have since launched a manhunt.

The two suspects had paid K105,000 for the fake bags of Mealie meal and were destined for Sinazongwe District in Southern Province.

Initial investigations revealed that the fake bags of Mealie meal contained maize bran as bags of maize bran were found inside the said house.

The two are detained in Police custody while Investigations have heightened.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer