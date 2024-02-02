SUSPECTED LIGHTNING KILLS 24 CATTLE IN CHIPILI

A herd of 24 cattle is suspected to have been struck by lightning in Chiluluongo area of Chipili District, Luapula province.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS today, Chipili District Commissioner Wendy Chapewa said the incident happened on Thursday late afternoon when the area experienced heavy thunderstorms.

Ms. Chapewa stated that the officers from the Department of Livestock have since rushed to the scene and the matter has also been reported to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

She disclosed that the owner(s) of the livestock is yet to be known and that more information will be given later once the officers from the Livestock Department assess the situation.

“No houses have been affected and no floods have been recorded yet since the heavy downpour yesterday, only the cattle have been killed by what is believed to be lightning, but we will give more updates later as more information is being gathered by our able departments,” she said.

Zanis