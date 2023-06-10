SUSPECTS BEAT UP OFFICER IN AN ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE.

In an attempt to escape from police custody, Four suspects beat up an officer in Chama District after they pulled him against the cell grill door to get the cell keys from his pockets.

The incident happened at midnight on Thursday.

The Officer only identified as Constable Mumbuna reported for duty and was alone at the time, when one out of the Fourteen suspects in custody facing a charge of aggravated robbery asked the officer to give him some medicine as he alleged that he was unwell.

This prompted Constable Mumbuna to take the medicine to the suspect identified as Chrispine Banda.

It was at that point that Banda held the police Officer’s hand and started dragging him against the grill door.

Two other suspects identified as Garry Ng’uni, charged with the offence of theft of motorcycle and Emmanuel Moombotwa with the offence of breaking into a building and commiting a felony therein also joined and held the legs of the officer and Dalious Zimba facing the offence of vandalism and theft held him on his throat.

Muchinga Province Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga confirms that the four started searching for the cell keys in the pockets of his combat uniform.

Mr Mubanga says in the process the officer managed to flee one of his hands, got the keys and threw them away and continued fighting for his life whilst shouting for help.

And as he shouted, two other suspects David Ng’uni facing the offence of vandalism and theft and Micheal Ng’uni with the offence of trafficking in psychotropic substances went to his rescue and started fighting with the other four suspects

MrMubanga states that the Officer sustained swollen cheeks,bruises on the right shoulder and general body pains.

” He was issued with a medical report form and he us recieving treatment at Chama District Hospital. He is in stable Condition,” Mr Mubanga added.

Docket of case has been opened and the Four will appear in court.