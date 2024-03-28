Suspensions of Members of Parliament and The shrinking democratic space In Zambia- Hon. Munir Zulu

Suspensions of Members of Parliament and The shrinking democratic space In Zambia.

The current Government of the UPND is always quick to justify why Members of Parliament should be suspended because during their time in opposition, Speaker Matibini had suspended its 48 members for a period of 30 days!

The comparison is extremely dull and cheap 😴 thinking. In ten years they complain of 30 days when they have gone on ramapage to suspend members for more than 90 days within two years!



Two years members have been suspended for more than 90 days and then you claim to be a democratic society?

Let’s look at tolerance levels for arguments sake, How does one genuinely think that jean can behave the same way with those that have been in the house for over twenty years?

How do they think that her life experie



nce can equate to that of the speaker or indeed the President?

Surely at her age she has made it in life but if you ask those that are above 60 years of age now , what is their story when they were in their 30s? Insoni ebuntu



Jeans complainant has even been sending funny messages that the NGOCC should speak to.

Anyway time will tell as I remain MZ

Hon. Munir Zulu MP