Swat team breaks open a truck to apprehend the driver on Texas highway

In a high-stakes operation, police in Texas utilized an armoured vehicle to forcefully open the cabin of a lorry on a motorway.

The driver, who had refused to stop and exit the cab despite officers deploying spike strips, prompted this dramatic intervention.

Following unsuccessful attempts to halt the vehicle using spike strips, the Swat team employed an armoured vehicle to tear open a window.

Subsequently, a gas canister was thrown inside, and officers entered the lorry to extract the non-compliant driver.

The reason for the chase remains unclear, with police highlighting the driver’s erratic behavior, including multiple lane changes and swerving.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that the driver exhibited signs of “heavy impairment,” although the motive behind the individual’s actions remains unknown.