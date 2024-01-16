SWEDISH ENVOY MUST BACK HIS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS WITH EVIDENCE – GOVERNMENT

By Mwenya Mofya

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg should back his allegations of corruption under the UPND government with evidence.

On Monday, Ambassador Hallenborg said Swedish companies were hesitating to invest in Zambia because of “pervasive” corruption, which prompts them to move their investments elsewhere.

But commenting on this in an interview, Mweetwa said government was transparent and accountable to its people.

“Firstly, the government is transparent and accountable to its people. The President has repealed the law that has to do with defamation of the President in order for citizens to hold the President accountable and comment freely without fear of any governmental or political deprivation. Number two, this is the first government in Zambia to introduce the ATI in order to allow citizens to engage its government fully…

(More in NEWSDIGGERS)