Swiss court rejects bid to drop Gambian ex-minister’s trial

A court in Switzerland has ruled that the trial of a former Gambian minister can go ahead on charges including murder, torture and rape.

Ousman Sonko denies the accusations, which are said to have happened under the repressive regime of The Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh.

The Swiss court on Tuesday dismissed the defence lawyer’s argument that it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

Mr Sonko fled to Switzerland in 2016 and is on trial under the principle of universal jurisdiction. It allows countries to prosecute people even if the alleged crimes were committed elsewhere.

The court case is expected to last a month with a verdict coming in March.