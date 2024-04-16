Another stabbing has been captured on camera in Sydney, Australia.

A prominent Orthodox Bishop was stabbed while preaching at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley in Sydney’s west on Monday, April 15, just after 7pm.

Mass was underway and Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was at the altar when a knifeman walked up to him and began stabbing him repeatedly in the neck and shoulder.

Church members screamed in terror as the knifeman carried out the attack, which was viewed by those watching via live stream.

Members quickly rushed to the altar to hold back the attacker and some members were attacked in the process.

The bishop was later pictured being taken to an ambulance in a stretcher.

Sydney Bishop repeatedly stabbed during service in front of congregation and live-stream viewers (video)

This comes less than 48 hours after the stabbing in the Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon, April 13.

Watch the video of the attack on the Bishop below.