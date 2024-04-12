TAJ PAMODZI: MASSEUR AND CLIENT AGREE TO SETTLE MATTER OUT OF COURT

A Lusaka woman who sued a masseur at Pamodzi Hotels for an alleged sexual harrassment and indecent assault she was subjected to during a massage session has agreed to have the matter settled out of court.

Charity Mwansa Njelesani- the accuser, the hotel, and Kenneth Musonda- a masseur in this matter, say settling the matter outside court would be the best way to resolve the dispute to maintain their privacy.

In a consent order yet to be signed by High Court Judge Sharon Neya, the parties believe that owing to the nature of the case mediation would be the best way to have the matter resolved.

In this matter, Ms. Njelesani had accused Mr. Musonda, a masseur at Taj Pamodzi Hotel, of touching her thighs and private part against her will, an experience which allegedly left her traumatised because she was sexually abused in the past, among other allegations.

Diamond TV