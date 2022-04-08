By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



How does China come in sure?

Take a trip to Beijing, have bilateral talks and have that debt rescheduled or cancelled!

China will not submit itself to the IMF like you have done.

We did the same with the $460m TAZARA debt (now in $billions).

Zambia owes $12.9billion in foreign debt and the biggest chunk is from China’s project finance of $5.9billion and EuroBond of $3billion.

Take a trip to China, China will not SUBMIT itself to IMF.

Negotiate, reschedule and if you are persuasive, have it cancelled….