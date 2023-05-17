TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PRESS BRIEFING…. To update the nation on progress made regarding KCM and Mopani mines- Samuel Banda

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF PRESS BRIEFING

…. To update the nation on progress made regarding KCM and Mopani mines

Lusaka… Wednesday May 17, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

President Hakainde Hichilema has been called upon to take advantage of tomorrow’s press briefing to update the nation on progress made in revamping Konkola Copper Mines Plc and Mopani Copper Mines.

Advocates for National Development and Democracy Executive Director Samuel Banda notes that it is not a secret that the Copperbelt Province is bleeding poverty due to challenges at the two mines.

He has told journalists in Lusaka today that his organization is expectant that the Head of State will announce the progress made so far in dealing with the impasse surrounding Vedanta Resources Limited and KCM.

“We are expecting the President in his press briefing tomorrow to update the nation on the on the progress made regarding KCM and Vedanta impasse. We have heard so many assurances from his government, yet there is no action that has been taken,” he said.

“Due to these challenges, the country’s economy is going down, people don’t have jobs and yet we have these two strategic assets that can help us boost the economy and create the much needed jobs for the local people.”

Mr. Banda said government should take advantage of Vedanta Resources’ proposed investment package of US$3 billion and the US$20 million meant for corporate social responsibility programmes.

He also encouraged journalists to take advantage of tomorrow’s briefing to ask questions on this matter, saying this is a matter of urgency.