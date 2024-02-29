TAKE HOME NOTES FROM THE NATIONAL ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT

0

– Drought Situation has been declared a National Disaster


– Bush burning will be punishable


– Defense force instructed to help mitigate hunger situation


– If you are found abusing food meant for the vulnerable you are on your own


– Water harvest to start now


– Irrigated maize plantation to start immediately


– Electricity to be imported and rationed when need be


– Government to help farmers that borrowed. Also to consider mitigation measures for those whose crop is not insured.


– Those in Government to accommodate views/ideas from professionals who are in private sector to help hunger situation.


– The government is ready to work with farmers
– More grz activities are on agriculture.


– The government is responding to the situation holistically.


– All financial economic crimes to be concluded in 5 months.
– Increase productivity to two crops are year
– Enhance FISP

