TAKE HOME NOTES FROM THE NATIONAL ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT

– Drought Situation has been declared a National Disaster



– Bush burning will be punishable



– Defense force instructed to help mitigate hunger situation



– If you are found abusing food meant for the vulnerable you are on your own



– Water harvest to start now



– Irrigated maize plantation to start immediately



– Electricity to be imported and rationed when need be



– Government to help farmers that borrowed. Also to consider mitigation measures for those whose crop is not insured.



– Those in Government to accommodate views/ideas from professionals who are in private sector to help hunger situation.



– The government is ready to work with farmers

– More grz activities are on agriculture.



– The government is responding to the situation holistically.



– All financial economic crimes to be concluded in 5 months.

– Increase productivity to two crops are year

– Enhance FISP