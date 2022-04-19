TAKE KEEN INTREST IN KAKUBO CEMENT MEETING – CAAC

Community Action Against Corruption [CAAC] has requested that the investigative wings should take keen interest in the matter in which Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Stanley Kakubo allegedly engaged in corrupt practices.

CAAC Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo tells Q news that this will help the nation to know the truth about the allegation as it will enable the matter to reach its logical conclusion.

Mr. Tembo further notes that at the moment it is difficult to know who is telling the truth, between those accusing the minister or the minister himself.

He has since discouraged government officials to avoid situations that seem compromising and can easily spark negative allegations by members of the general public.

