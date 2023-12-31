By CIC.

TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CURRENT SEVERE ECONOMIC CHALLENGES FACING ZAMBIA MMD TELLS PF.

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has called on the Patriotic Front (PF) to take responsibility for the current severe economic challenges facing the country. MMD’s leader, Nevers Mumba, has criticized the PF for attempting to shift blame onto the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration, arguing that the economic crisis was a result of the PF’s excessive borrowing during their tenure.

Dr. Mumba questioned the sincerity of the PF’s accusations, highlighting that they were the first to default on Zambia’s external debt. He emphasized the need for accountability and urged the PF to acknowledge their role in the economic difficulties currently experienced by the nation.

Additionally, Dr. Mumba addressed concerns about the perceived shrinking democratic space in the country. He dismissed such claims, asserting that the current state of democracy cannot be compared to that of the former ruling party. Dr. Mumba expressed optimism that the democratic space is on the path to restoration.

In a separate statement, Dr. Mumba commented on the return of former President Edgar Lungu to active politics, deeming it as potentially detrimental to the political future of the PF. He cautioned against such a move, suggesting that it could have adverse consequences for the party.

Responding to Dr. Mumba’s statements, Raphael Nakachinda, the Secretary General of the Given Lubinda-led PF faction, dismissed the remarks as an attempt by Dr. Mumba to seek favors from the current government.