TAKING ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED?……. SORRY,NOT THIS GENERATION MR KALABA!

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Watching Mr Harry Kalaba applauding and clapping for Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu during their Political Alliance of the People’s Movement launch was the last thing Zambians expected from him, worse still to hear him defend Mr Lungu’s legacy ,is more than what this young generation of Zambian youths can stomach!

Mr Harry Kalaba demonstrated very dangerous traits of a political opportunist,an inconsistent political leader,a leader driven by personal desires inimical to public interest.

Like I have said on time without numbers,a political leader who changes positions depending on who he is talking to today or who he is reporting to today,then that leader is not fit to lead a nation!

Just before the 2018 New Year’s Day celebrations,Mr Harry Kalaba as Foreign Affairs Minister then, reporting to Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,then President of the Republic of Zambia travelled together to Israel for a state visit.A day after returning from Israel,on 02 January,2018 Mr Harry Kalaba dropped a bombshell by publicly announcing his resignation from both government as Foreign Affairs Minister and from the then ruling Patriotic Front Political Party as a Member of Parliament for Bahati constituency.

That was his democratic right but the reasons he gave for his resignation are the ones we are concerned with and that is the subject of our discourse today!

In his resignation speech, which was broadcasted worldwide,Mr Harry Kalaba said in summary;

“A time has come for me to stand up for my ideals and values.I’ve no shed of doubt that this was a necessary undertaking and an avoidable one looking at the path our country has taken,a path of insatiable greed and shame, which is clearly unacceptable and unsuitable.We can not proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution.

Our Youths are wallowing in poverty without a clear plan while business preferences and opportunities are always tilted towards outsiders reducing Zambias as mere spectators in the economic affairs of the state.I can no longer be a silent listener to the whispers of greed and indifference making rounds in the corridors of power”.

This was what Mr Harry Kalaba said almost four years ago.What has changed today that has made Mr Kalaba to go back to bed with the same Mr Lungu and the same faces running PF then? Or it’s him who has shifted the goal post?

Just like his colleagues Mr M’membe and Zumani,we leant about the extent of corruption and thieving in Mr Lungu’s government through them!

They literally painted the man black and today in an attempt to brush off that black paint they think we can’t see the black undercoat? Aikona mani!

Now today they want to tell us that Mr Lungu is a good leader worth “ukubwelelapo”?

On 18 December 2018 in his Post Newspaper editorial,Mr Fred Namakando M’membe referred to Mr Lungu,then President of Zambia as being ” loose,remiss, unguarded, incautious, unthinking, reckless, injudicious, indiscreet, improvident, imprudent,unwary, cursory, inconsiderate, irresponsible, indolent, insouciant, lackadaisical, mindless, slapdash, slipshod, slovenly, thoughtless, unmindful, disregardful, oblivious, listless and nonchalant “, all this in one paragraph describing Mr Lungu! Not even God had ever called Satan all such mouthful names in one paragraph and yet Mr M’membe today wants us to believe otherwise? No ways bane!

Imagine God comes down today and tells us that contrary to what you’ve heard, Satan is a good man???

Similarly with what Mr Chris Zumani was saying before he was appointed as a political advisor to Mr Edgar Lungu then President of Zambia about Mr Lungu.This is an inconsistent league of our new political leaders on the stage today which Mr Harry Kalaba has unfortunately joined.A league with an agenda of just going opposite direction of wherever President Hakainde Hichilema is going.

If today President Hakainde Hichilema announces that he’s supporting Manchester City, you’ll hear this league going for Manchester United even if they were supporting Manchester City a few minutes ago! For them, that’s their unwaivering agenda that transcends social shame of being perceived inconsistent and opportunists by society.That is not leadership,it has different names,

