Tanzania beats Niger occupy second position in Group E

EAST African neighbours and Zambia’s 2026 World Cup Qualifying Group E opponents Tanzania have beaten Niger away from home.

The Taifa Stars are now second in the group behind Zambia who beat Congo Brazzaville 4-2 yesterday.

Tanzania’s goal came four minutes before the hour mark through Charles M’Mbombwa in a match played at Stade de Marrakech, in Morocco.

Niger will now turn their attention to Zambia as they play ‘host’ in Tuesday’s encounter.

Kalemba