Tanzania beats Niger occupy second position in Group E
EAST African neighbours and Zambia’s 2026 World Cup Qualifying Group E opponents Tanzania have beaten Niger away from home.
The Taifa Stars are now second in the group behind Zambia who beat Congo Brazzaville 4-2 yesterday.
Tanzania’s goal came four minutes before the hour mark through Charles M’Mbombwa in a match played at Stade de Marrakech, in Morocco.
Niger will now turn their attention to Zambia as they play ‘host’ in Tuesday’s encounter.
Kalemba